St. John

St. John Parish to experience water outage after water main repair

Credit: TEGNA

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — St. John the Baptist Parish is sending out a warning to residents of Reserve, Garyville and Mt. Airy, of a potential water outage.

Utility crews are doing emergency repairs to a water main and as a result, a water outage will begin 11 p.m. Sunday and will last about 4 hours.

Once water is restored, customers in the affected areas will be under a boil water advisory until further notice.

The advisory will be in effect until the Louisiana Department of Health says the water is safe to use.

Once the water supply is restored, all customers in Reserve, Garyville and Mt. Airy are being asked to boil their water for a full minute before use.

Residents will be notified when the advisory is lifted.

