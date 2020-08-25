St. John prepares for high tides from Hurricane Laura

People in St. John know all too well the potential impacts of being on the eastern side of a powerful storm.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — In St. John the Baptist Parish, all eyes are on Lake Pontchartrain.

Powerful storms tend to push water in from the Gulf of Mexico over the eastern shore of the lake. Laura is no different.

Tidal surge and a strong east wind are already flooding parts of some roadways like Peavine Road near Fernier Landing and Hwy 51 near Ruddock.

The roads are still passable, but parish leaders expect tides to be up to four feet above normal for this weather event.

“People need to keep in mind we are on the east side of this system. Even though you're outside of that cone in some aspects, you still can anticipate some sort of tropical weather,” Travis Perrilloux with St. John Emergency Management said.

People in St. John know all too well the potential impacts of being on the eastern side of a powerful storm. Hurricane Andrew made landfall near Morgan City in 1992, but it spawned an F3 tornado that cut a nine-mile path of destruction through LaPlace and Reserve.

“Andrew was far off from the parish and it completely devastated areas of the parish in '92,” Perrilloux said. “I remember that very, very well.”

People have been coming out to the western shore throughout the day to get a glimpse of the choppy seas. Angel Bullock from LaPlace brought her niece and grandchildren to the western shore after seeing pictures of the high tide on social media.

“We flooded in 2012. Had to move in with family. It was horrible. We flooded and it took months and months to get back home,” she said.

Just up the road in Pass Manchac, a private flood wall is in place surrounding the legendary Middendorf’s seafood restaurant. On the other side of the bridge is the Gator’s Den, where manager Brandy Coxen talked about hurricane Laura hitting the coast just on the heels of tropical storm Marco.

“Any time you have two of them back to back, many of us have been through Katrina and Rita back to back, then Gustav and Ike. We were very glad to see that come down a bit,” she said.

The threat may have come down, but emergency managers are asking residents to stay prepared and to remain on guard as Laura approaches the Louisiana coast.

