'We cannot forget, we will always fight and we will win': St. John residents march on Juneteenth

The parish council on Wednesday made Juneteenth a formal holiday in St. John Parish.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — Hundreds of people marched along Airline Highway in LaPlace Friday morning.

It was a combination rally for social justice and the first official celebration of Juneteenth.

“We have such a good event here today, which shows that our community is coming together to speak out against injustices that we have in the world,” Parish President Jaclyn Hotard said

Juneteenth celebrations are growing in popularity this year following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.The celebrations are also a reminder of the past, recognizing the day slavery ended.

In St. John Parish, some of those who marched have ties to that time.

"We are the descendants of the 1811 slave revolt. We cannot forget, we will always fight and we will win,” Darren Cook, who organized the march, said.

That revolt -- the largest in US history -- began at Woodland Plantation in LaPlace, about a mile away from Friday's march.

"We are marching in their honor and we are fighting for freedom,” Cook said.

Some, including the son of St. John Sheriff Mike Tregre, say they want to take this time to rebuild bonds that have broken.

“There are members of this movement that also wear a blue stripe, so I think it's important and I'm glad that this parish has come together to do this,” Jared Tregre said.

With an eye toward the past, those who marched also looked toward the future.