ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — A community was in mourning Monday evening after tragedy struck during a local family's vacation to the beach.

19-year-old Jayla Tassin of St. John the Baptist Parish was on vacation with her family at Daytona Beach when a strong rip current pulled her under a wave and out into open water.

Tassin was saved from nearly drowning but sustained serious injuries from being held underwater. On Monday, parish officials announced the teen had died from her injuries.

Tassin graduated from East St. John High School in May and was enrolled to start at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette next month.

Officials said Tassin was an active member of her community and school.

"'Loving, beautiful, kind, warm spirited' are just some of the adjectives used to describe Jayla. She has left her mark on our community and St. John the Baptist Parish will always be Jayla’s home," an official statement read.

"She will never be forgotten," it said.