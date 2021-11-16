St. John the Baptist Parish offers free Hurricane Ida disaster legal aid

The partnership, with Southeast Louisiana Legal Services, will provide legal assistance by appointment every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — St. John the Baptist Parish President Jaclyn Hotard announced Tuesday that a partnership to provide free Hurricane Ida disaster legal assistance for parish residents.

The partnership, with Southeast Louisiana Legal Services, will provide legal assistance by appointment every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the legal clinic at 1811 W. Airline Highway in Laplace, La. Residents can schedule an appointment by calling 225-448-0080.

“Being personally impacted by Hurricane Ida, I fully understand the challenge many of our residents are facing as they navigate through these complex issues,” Hotard said. “This free service will provide help with FEMA claims and appeals, successions, wills, power of attorney, contractor disputes, insurance claims, family law problems, benefits, foreclosures, landlord-tenant problems, notarizations, and other disaster-related issues to better assist residents with recovery.”