State police investigating officer-involved shooting in St. John Parish

The investigation into what occurred is still ongoing.

LAPLACE, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a St. John Parish deputy.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. Sunday, on the Interstate 10 west on-ramp from US 51.

After being notified, Louisiana State Police were requested by the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate the incident.

Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations (BOI) are investigating the incident. Investigators from the Louisiana State Police Evidence Control Unit (ECU) are responding to assist BOI in processing the scene.