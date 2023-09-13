Former Judge Jeff Perilloux ordered back to prison

The state Supreme Court overturned Ad hoc Judge Franz Ziblich's decision, sending Perilloux back to prison

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — Former St. John Parish Judge, Jeff Perilloux , who was sentenced to 14 years for fondling with his daughter’s teen-aged friend, was ordered back to prison on Wednesday afternoon.

Perilloux was briefly released on an appeal bond back in August, after he paid a $300,000 bond for his release. The state’s Supreme Court overturned the decision of Ad hoc Judge Franz Ziblich, sending Perilloux back to prison.

Perilloux faced up to 21 years behind bars after being convicted on three counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one misdemeanor count of sexual battery after groping his teenage daughter's close friends. His victims were 14, 15, and 17 years old at the time the crimes were committed.

Since October 2020, when he was sentenced to 14 years, he has been under the custody of the Louisiana Department of Corrections.

The former judge has served three years of a 14-year sentence.