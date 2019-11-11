RESERVE, La. — A student was arrested after he allegedly wrapped a stapler in a bandanna at school, which led fellow classmates to believe he had a gun and forced the campus into a lockdown Monday morning, officials say.

According to officials with St. John the Baptist Parish Public Schools, East St. John High was placed on lockdown around 11 a.m. Monday after a student reported a classmate had a weapon.

Deputies arrived at the school shortly after and conducted a full search of the campus. They found the student in question was found and reportedly discovered he had an opened stabler wrapped in a bandanna, not a gun.

The student was removed from the school and was arrested and booked into the St. John the Baptist Parish jail on charges of terrorizing.

No students or faculty were injured during the incident and the lockdown was lifted.

No further information was immediately available from law enforcement or school officials.

