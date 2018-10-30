A LaPlace man has been arrested following a deadly hit-and-run crash in St. John the Baptist Parish earlier this month.

According to Louisiana State Police, 28-year-old Charles Combetta was booked on hit-and-run, obstruction of justice and no driver’s license in the death of 55-year-old Danny Simoneaux.

Investigators say Simoneaux was walking on LA 628 near Clement Drive the morning on Oct. 20 when he was struck and killed. Troopers put out a call to the public for help for information about the crash which was possibly damaged in the crash.

Investigators say several tips led to the arrest of Combetta Monday night. They added that sometime after the crash, evidence shows Combetta removed and destroyed parts of his pickup truck that were damaged.

The crash remains under investigation.

