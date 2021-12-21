Toy giveaway extra special this year after families lose everything to Ida

"Everyone is helping and caring and sharing and it’s just an awesome thing for everyone,”

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — Like so many people across St. John the Baptist Parish, Cookie Riley’s life was forever changed after Hurricane Ida.

As she rebuilds, the annual Toys for Tots toydrive feels even more necessary this year.

“This means everything, because we lost everything in the hurricane,” Cookie Riley said. “We are going through a lot of crisis right now, so this is actually a blessing.

She isn’t alone. The line of cars is evidence of how great the need is. And with COVID, it’s a need that was great even before Ida.

“The last few years have been real, real hard for people so it’s good for the kids,” Germond Williams said.

Along with the Marine’s Toys for Tots program, dozens of volunteers including firefighters, deputies and public works employees all worked long hours to make this happen for their community.

"It was a tough time. Long hours. Long nights. But we are still here. We are still standing,” Jarrion Frank with St. John Parish Public Works said.

St. John is still rebuilding and they will be for quite some time, but many we spoke with say seeing an event like this — one centered around giving — is what the holidays are all about.

“Because everyone is helping and caring and sharing and it’s just an awesome thing for everyone,” Riley said.

While the road may still have obstacles ahead, Riley is leaning on another important part of the holidays — her faith.

“I know (things will get better). I trust and believe,” she said. “I pray every day. Not only do I pray for my family, I literally pray for the world.”

