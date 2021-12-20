Driving to the St. John bonfires? Here's what you need to know

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — St. John Sheriff Mike Tregre has announced a one-way traffic flow will be initiated for the lighting of the bonfires on Christmas Eve in St. John the Baptist Parish.
The contraflow will be in place from 6-9 p.m. with lighting of the bonfires at 7 p.m.
Traffic flow will be restricted to only one lane heading westbound on La. 44 (River Road) starting at Church Street. The one-lane traffic control will end at La. 54. All traffic heading eastbound on La. 44 will travel northbound (towards Airline Highway) on La 54.
“We feel this new route will increase safety and traffic flow," Sheriff Tregre said. “People planning to attend this event should arrive early, refrain from parking on major surface streets, and use caution when walking along River Road.
