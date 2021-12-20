Driving to the St. John bonfires? Here's what you need to know

Traffic will only head in one direction from 6 pm until 9 pm that evening.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — St. John Sheriff Mike Tregre has announced a one-way traffic flow will be initiated for the lighting of the bonfires on Christmas Eve in St. John the Baptist Parish.

The contraflow will be in place from 6-9 p.m. with lighting of the bonfires at 7 p.m.

Traffic flow will be restricted to only one lane heading westbound on La. 44 (River Road) starting at Church Street. The one-lane traffic control will end at La. 54. All traffic heading eastbound on La. 44 will travel northbound (towards Airline Highway) on La 54.