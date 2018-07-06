RESERVE, La. -- Two men were arrested after a woman was ambushed and shot during an armed robbery in St. John the Baptist Parish Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. at the Dollar General on West Airline Highway in Reserve. Deputies who arrived at the scene discovered a woman had been shot in the knee and hand and had other injuries to the head.

Deputies say two men who wore dark clothes and white masks approached her while she closed the store and walked to her car. The men ordered her to get out of her car and reopen the store. When she refused and tried to drive away, the two men started to shoot at her.

Investigators said the woman lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a culvert. The two men then reportedly ran away.

The woman was transported to University Medical Center and is in stable condition.

Deputies later identified 19-year-old Glenn Lee Jr. and 20-year-old Antone Henderson as the suspects. Both men were booked on attempted armed robbery and attempted first-degree murder charges.

