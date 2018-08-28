UPDATE: The St. John the Baptist Parish has lifted the boil water advisory Thursday, Aug. 30. Test results by the Louisiana Department of Health were negative for contaminants and the water is safe for consumption. LaPlace water customers can resume normal water use.

Original Story Below:

A boil water advisory has been issued for LaPlace after a contractor damaged a main water line Tuesday.

St. John the Baptist Parish officials say crews have made repairs to the damaged line and water pressure has been restored. LaPlace water customers must bring water to a rolling boil for one minute before consumption until the advisory is lifted.

The advisory, which also includes restaurants and businesses, is expected to be lifted within two days. The boil water advisory will remain in effect until lifted by the St. John the Baptist Parish Utilities Department upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health that water samples collected are deemed safe.

Those who wish to receive text, call or email notifications can do so at sjbparish.com.

