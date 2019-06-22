ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — UPDATE, JUNE 24, 2019: The boil-water advisory issued for parts of St. John Parish was lifted Monday afternoon. Test results from the Louisiana Department of Health were negative for any contamination, and the water is safe for consumption.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Residents of St. John the Baptist Parish that are covered by Water District #1 are under a boil water advisory after a mechanical failure at the Lions Water Treatment Facility Saturday.

The area under the advisory includes: Reserve, Garyville, Mt. Airy, Edgard, Lucy and Wallace.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation by boiling water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.

The Utilities Department will lift the Boil Water Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health that the water samples collected from Water District #1 are safe. Information will be posted and sent out when the Boil Water Advisory is lifted.