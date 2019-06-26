Two car theft suspects were arrested in LaPlace after leading deputies on a chase down Belle Terre Boulevard.

According to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies attempted to stop the stolen vehicle, but the driver sped away instead.

Video released by the sheriff's office shows the vehicle running a red light before hitting athe median and crashing into a street light while the driver bails out and runs through traffic.

The passenger jumped out of the moving vehicle earlier in the chase.

Both suspects were arrested and are currently being treated at the hospital.

No officers were wounded in the pursuit.