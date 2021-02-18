Water situation improving in St. John Parish

Water leaks in St. John Parish were a big part of the reason for water outages. Water was suspended for a few hours Wednesday evening for emergency supply.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — Water pressure is returning in St. John the Baptist Parish, but residents are still asked to conserve water for now.

“We’re almost 100 percent,” said Robert Cox as he turned on the water in his business, Cox’s Meat Market in Reserve. “We’re getting there.”

Thursday was the first full day he’s been open this week.

“We’ve had enough pressure to do what we need,” he said.

Cox closed early Monday due to icy roads, remained closed Tuesday, and closed early again Wednesday because he lost water.

“The pressure was real low and our sausage all works off of water pressure so we couldn’t do none of that,” Cox said.

Water leaks in St. John Parish were a big part of the reason for water outages. Due to that, water was suspended for a few hours Wednesday evening for emergency supply.

“I go to Laplace to a friend’s house to use the shower,” Cox said. "It’s better now."

Overnight, water systems worked to replenish and crews are continuing to respond to water leaks caused by the freeze. Now while water is being restored, the parish says it is critical for residents to continue conserving water to rebuild capacity parish-wide and stop any faucet dripping.

They are also asked to limit non-essential water use like running dishwashers and washing machines.

“We sold a lot of bottled water,” Cox said. Reserve, Garyville, Mt. Airy, Edgard, Wallace & Lucy are under a Boil Water Advisory until further notice.