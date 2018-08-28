Water pressure will be temporarily shut off to residents in LaPlace Tuesday night, parish officials announced.

Starting at 10 p.m. Tuesday, St. John the Baptist Utilities will shut off water pressure to customers in LaPlace in order to make repairs to a main water line that was severed by a contractor. Water pressure is expected to be restored within 6 to 8 hours, parish officials say.

Upon restoration of water pressure, a precautionary boil water advisory will be issued for all LaPlace customers who lost water pressure. The boil water advisory will remain in effect until lifted by the St. John the Baptist Parish Utilities Department upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health that water samples collected are deemed safe.

Those who wish to receive text, call or email notifications can do so at sjbparish.com.

