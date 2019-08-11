LAPLACE, La. — Emergency water line repairs will force St. John the Baptist Parish officials to shut off water to LaPlace Thursday night, according to the parish.

Water for the entire city of LaPlace will be shut off at 11 p.m. on Nov. 7. The outage should last for 4-6 hours, according to parish officials.

"Utilities has exhausted all other efforts and this is the last resort," a statement from St. John the Baptist Parish said.

After, all of LaPlace will be under a boil water advisory due to the loss of water pressure.

Don't consume tap water

Use bottled or boiled water to drink, cook, brush teeth, and mix baby formula.

Boil water for one minute in a clean container before using.

Wash fruits and vegetables with bottled or boiled water.

Don't use ice from ice trays or ice makers. Make new ice with bottled or boiled water.

To be safe, give your pets bottled or boiled water

Be careful bathing

If you're a healthy adult, you can bathe or shower with tap water. Be careful not to swallow any water.

Give babies and young children a sponge bath or use boiled water to bathe.

If you have open wounds or a weakened immune system, use boiled water to bathe.

Use hand sanitizer after washing hands.

Take care cleaning