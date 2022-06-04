'I wish it didn’t happen, but it did' | St. John Sheriff stands by deputy after Sunday shooting

“I had people who actually called it in, stayed on the blacktop and watched the vehicle the whole time until we got there,” said Tregre

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — Surveillance video shows what St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre says let up to one of his deputies shooting a man early Sunday morning.

“I wish it didn’t happen, but it did and here we are,” said Tregre during a news conference Wednesday.

Tregre says a car stopped at the intersection of the Interstate 10 West off-ramp and Highway 51 for just more than an hour. Tregre says the driver, Kendell Pembrook, 19, then drove forward, across the highway, into a marshy area, partially submerging the car. Tregre says deputies showed up for a rescue mission.

“I had people who actually called it in, stayed on the blacktop and watched the vehicle the whole time until we got there,” said Tregre

Tregre says in the 12 to 18 minutes it took officers to find the car, neither Pembrook nor his passenger Jacoby Williams, 20, tried to get out or even called for help. Tregre says when deputy Shaquille Guerin opened the passenger door, there was an assault rifle sitting in Williams’ lap.

“Once that weapon was spotted, my officers grabbed their weapons,” said Tregre.

Tregre says Williams was ordered to not move, which he complied with, but only for a moment.

“Jacoby Williams resisted and snatched away from the grab of the officer and grabbed the AK-47,” said Tregre.

That’s when Tregre says deputy Guerin fired one shot. Family members say Williams was shot in the nose, with the bullet going through his jaw and out his neck.

“It’s my personal opinion that these officers were simply acting out of fear,” said president of the St. John NAACP Chapter Shondrell Perrilloux,

Perrilloux believes deputies were there to save the two men but argues there’s a lack of training at the sheriff’s office and says body cameras need to be part of the uniform.

“There should be policies and procedures in place with the sheriff’s department to train officers mentally and physically how to engage with individuals when they are called in the line of duty when guns are involved,” said Perrilloux.

A second handgun was also found in the car. Family members say they are legally registered. The sheriff’s office wouldn’t comment. After the shooting, Tregre says deputies gave medical care and rushed Williams to the hospital.

“I believe they tried to save his life and I believe that their efforts have proved, so far, they’ve done a good job,” said Tregre.