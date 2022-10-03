Woman arrested in Saturday morning homicide in St. John Parish

St. John Sheriff's Office arrested and charged a woman that investigators say is responsible for the fatal shooting of Andrew Turcuit Sr. in Reserve.

LAPLACE, La. — St. John Parish Sheriff's Office has announced they arrested a woman in connection to the deadly shooting in Reserve on Saturday morning.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting on the 100 block of East 21st street in Reserve on Saturday morning. Officers found 70-year-old Andrew Turcuit Sr.'s body upon arrival, according to St. John Sheriff's Office. They say emergency medical services administered aid to Turcuit, but he ultimately died at the scene.

Investigators determined 21-year-old Ashley Johnson-Washington, of Reserve, was responsible for the shooting, according to a spokesperson for the St. John Sheriff's Office. Detectives obtained a judicial warrant for Johnson-Washington's arrest and ordered nearby agencies to be on the lookout for her, since she was still at large at the time.

Johnson-Washington turned herself in with a nearby agency on Sunday night, according to St. John Sheriff's Office. She was then sent to St. John Parish, where she was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on Monday. The Sheriff's Office says she was booked into the Sherman Walker Correctional Facility.

Her bail has not yet been set.