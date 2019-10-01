NEW ORLEANS — St. Peter Claver School will close at the end of the 2018-2019 school year, according to the Archdiocese of New Orleans.

In a statement from Dr. RaeNell Houston released Wednesday afternoon, the superintendent of Catholic Schools, the school continues to experience “a significant decline in student enrollment” and operate at "a significant budget deficit."

Additionally, the school has been sanctioned by the Louisiana Department of Education for low standardized test scores.

‘..it is out of justice and pastoral concern for the students and their families that we close St. Peter Claver and work with them to enroll at another Catholic school,” Dr. Houston said in part.

According to the Archdiocese, families, faculty and staff were informed of the decision to close the school earlier Wednesday in meetings with the parish and archdiocesan leadership.

“Regretfully, after much research into efforts to keep the doors open and prayerful consideration the responsible course of action is to close St. Peter Claver School as it is so as to look ahead with new and innovative ideas to advance Catholic education in Treme and the surrounding area in the future,” Dr. Houston’s statement read.

The Archdiocese of New Orleans notes that students who receive a Louisiana Scholarship for Excellence will be able to transfer to a school of their choice. All other students will be given special consideration as they register to enroll at another Catholic school.

Leadership of the Archdiocese of New Orleans and St. Peter Claver School will assemble a planning committee to make recommendations for future use of the school’s facilities.

Families with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact the Office of Catholic Schools at (504) 866-7916 or email superintendent@arch-no.org. You may go online for more information about other Catholic schools by clicking here.