NEW ORLEANS -- "A hotel for junkies," -- that's what some neighbors in St. Roch are calling the abandoned Charles Gayarre School.

Residents said after calling the police and complaining to the city many times, they don't know what to do.

Eyewitness News wanted to how it could be so easy for people to come and go out of an abandoned building that's supposed to be boarded up. Eyewitness News was working to set-up this morning when a man rode up and told us he didn't want to talk on camera.

Nearby a neighbor who didn't want to be identified told us, "The school is a free hotel."

Residents like him say they live in fear of the strangers coming in and out.

"I'm scared that they're going to break in my house, set the school on fire."

Businesses have the same concerns.

"When I pass by the store, I see them going under the fence," Bilal Zaben with La Diva said.

And it's a problem that locals say they wish the owner and authorities would do something more about.

We asked a man who came into the building earlier if he stayed there regularly, he replied, "This is the first time I've been here."

With holes in the fence, and open doors, we came in a little closer. And one of the things you have to pay close attention to are the needles. There were tons along the stairs and leading into the building.

Inside, it looks like people have made themselves comfortable, there are even couches and mats to rest, but not too long after we stood in the entryway, we saw a man coming to check-out what we were doing. We left and went around to the back. And again, the doors in the back are either wide open, or propped open.

Another man poked his head out from a door way to see what the noise is, and we ask him what he's doing there, but he said something we couldn't understand.

As we left it struck us how strange it was that at one time this was a school building with kids playing outside, but because of a lack of upkeep and broken security measures, it's transformed into something else.

"This is a high crime area, but they ain't doing anything about it," a neighbor added.

Eyewitness News reached out to the city about the school, and they say there is an active code enforcement case. The realty company posted on the building, Blue Block, says they have people who come out to secure the building, but people break-in and undo their work. They ask residents to call police if they see anything.

Jacqueline Quynh can be reached at jquynh@wwltv.com.

