St. Tammany: 80 acres burned after Pearl River brushfire Friday

Firefighters said no homes were in danger but about 80 acres have burned.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St.Tammany Parish Fire Protection District was able to contain a large brush fire in the Pearl River area Friday afternoon.

Officials said the fire started just before 4:00 in the northeastern part of the parish along Carey Rd. near West Powerline Rd.

The blaze was under control after firefighters made a plow line around the flames but the officials said the fire will continue to smolder for days to come.

Fire officials say low humidity and strong winds helped with the rapid spread of the flames.

Thankfully no property damage or injuries resulted.



Thanks to St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 7, Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office for their assistance with dealing with this fire and traffic control. pic.twitter.com/T0LvX5xFMY — ST. TAMMANY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT NO. 11 (@pearlriverfire) April 9, 2022

