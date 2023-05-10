St. Tammany coroner fires chief forensic pathologist

Coroner Charles Preston fired Christopher Tape, for violating confidentiality policies

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Coroner Charles Preston announced Thursday that he fired his chief forensic pathologist, Christopher Tape, for releasing confidential information. Preston says the action could interfere with an ongoing law enforcement investigation.

Tape's actions are a violation of the office's confidentiality policies and his firing comes months before he was set to take over as coroner.

The information allegedly released were the results of medical tests, said a spokesperson for the coroner's office.

Preston said to our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate he had no choice and "this action is clearly the only appropriate one under these very unusual circumstances."

Our partners at Nola.com interviewed Tape, who denied allegations, saying "I don't share medical records."

Preston opted not to run for re-election, and Tape ran unopposed for the job.