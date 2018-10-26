COVINGTON, La. -- October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, and organizations in St. Tammany Parish are spreading a message to survivors that they matter.

They're launching a new initiative to tackle the problem that affects so many people across the parish and the country.

St. Tammany Parish District Attorney Warren Montgomery announced Thursday that 12 local and state agencies have signed an agreement that details how each of them will work together to respond to domestic violence cases in the parish.

The new team will be called the St. Tammany Domestic Violence Coordinated Community Response Team.

Montgomery, along with all local law enforcement agencies, the St. Tammany Parish Clerk's Office, Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, Louisiana Probation and Parole, and Safe harbor Domestic Violence Program are working together.

Montgomery said the team's goal is to reduce domestic violence in St. Tammany. In 2017, nearly half of the 17 homicides in the parish were domestic violence-related.

During the ceremony, representatives rang a bell for the name of each person who was killed. The event then paused for a brief moment of silence.

CCRT is modeled after the program used in Ouachita Parish, which was initiated in 2005 where they've seen a dramatic reduction. Reports of domestic and dating violence dropped by nearly 48 percent.

Between 2010 and 2014, domestic violence homicides dropped 70 percent.

Montgomery said doing this shows the community law enforcement is taking a proactive approach to dealing with domestic violence cases. He also said it can increase the number of domestic violence convictions. Many suspects, Montgomery feels would plead guilty as charged because of this new initiative.

"As opposed to before, you would report this offense and you wouldn't hear from the District Attorney's Office for months. And by that time, because you're vulnerable, because you're in a tough situation, you may've decided, 'You know what, I'm going to go back to this unhealthy relationship because I have no other choice.'" Montgomery said. "Now you're aware that you have a choice and something is being done and the perpetrator is being held accountable."

