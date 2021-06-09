St. Tammany Parish expands rental assistance to include utility payments

Applications for utility assistance are now being accepted.

NEW ORLEANS — St. Tammany Parish government announced on Monday that they will now include utility assistance to eligible residents in the Rental Assistance Program (STRAP).

Applications for utility assistance are now being accepted and rental assistance applications are still being taken.

The parish has provided $2.3 million in rental assistance since the start of the program in April 2021.

STRAP is now utilizing funding from the federal government to assist renters with utility funding.

Parish President Mike Cooper said, "we know there is a need in our community for rental and utility assistance. I am elated that our Grants Department has found a way to expand this program to help our citizens stay on their feet. I am appreciative of our federal partnership, which makes this program possible.”

Tenants and landlords are required to provide documentation. Landlords will be paid directly through the program for the tenant.

Tenants must provide the following:

Government Identification

Valid lease

Details of back due rent

Evidence of financial hardship

Proof of housing instability

Landlords must provide the following:

Government Identification

Proof of ownership or authority to lease their property

Details of back due rent

Tax Identification Number

Residents should submit all information to STRAP@stpgov.org. or the two drop off locations with a drop box.

Case workers are available at both locations to assist with the process and appointments are recommended.



Drop of locations:

Koop Drive Administrative Complex Building B 21454 Koop Drive

Mandeville, LA 70471 Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m



Mandeville, LA 70471 Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m Towers Building 520 Old Spanish Trail Slidell, LA 70458 Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.