84-year-old woman dies after falling into burning debris fire, State Fire Marshal believes

The rescue in Folsom was part of the State Fire Marshal's proactive burn ban patrols.
Credit: Louisiana State Fire Marshals
The site of the fire in Folsom, State Fire Marshals believe that it was caused by debris pit fire

FOLSOM, La. — An 84-year-old woman was found unconscious and later died after a brush fire burned through a St. Tammany Parish town. 

A State Fire Marshal deputy discovered the woman while conducting a burn ban patrol in Folsom. SFM deputies said they believe the woman was actively burning a debris pile when she fell into the fire. 

"I am so thankful our deputy was in the right place at the right time to help give this woman a chance," State Fire Marshal Dan Wallis said. "But this terrible situation renews our plea to every single person in Louisiana -- Do not burn anything!" 

According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, an autopsy will be conducted on the woman to determine the official cause of death. 

A statewide burn ban has been in effect since earlier this month, but had been updated on Friday to get rid of exceptions. 

