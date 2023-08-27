84-year-old woman dies after falling into burning debris fire, State Fire Marshal believes

The rescue in Folsom was part of the State Fire Marshal's proactive burn ban patrols.

FOLSOM, La. — An 84-year-old woman was found unconscious and later died after a brush fire burned through a St. Tammany Parish town.

A State Fire Marshal deputy discovered the woman while conducting a burn ban patrol in Folsom. SFM deputies said they believe the woman was actively burning a debris pile when she fell into the fire.

"I am so thankful our deputy was in the right place at the right time to help give this woman a chance," State Fire Marshal Dan Wallis said. "But this terrible situation renews our plea to every single person in Louisiana -- Do not burn anything!"

According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, an autopsy will be conducted on the woman to determine the official cause of death.