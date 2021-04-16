Two St. Tammany men arrested for child porn

Mandeville resident Michael Feilden, 70, and Connor Strenbenz, a 27-year-old Slidell man face charges of having child porn involving children younger than 13.

NEW ORLEANS — An investigation involving several agencies led to the arrest of two St. Tammany men who face charges of having more than 500 counts of child porn, officials said on Friday.

Mandeville resident Michael Feilden, 70, was arrested and charged with having more than 500 counts of child porn involving children younger than 13 years old.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations worked together while investigating the 70-year-old Mandeville native, a statement from the Louisiana Department of Justice said.

Those agencies also worked with the Slidell Police Department in an additional investigation that led to the arrest of Connor Strenbenz, a 27-year-old Slidell man.



Sterbenz was arrested and charged with six counts of having child porn involving children younger than 13.

Feilden and Sterbenz were booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.