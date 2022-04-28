St. Tammany Parish police arrest 3rd man this month over 'public pleasure'

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Once again the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office have arrested a man over public masturbation.
Thursday, an officer patrolling the area was flagged down by an individual, who had witnessed a man pleasuring himself in a nearby parking lot.
The officer found 42-year-old Travis Manint inside a store picking up an order, where they confronted him.
Manint confessed to police and was taken into custody.
He's being charged with one count of obscenity, which is a felony.
Sheriff Randy Smith said, "individuals who commit these crimes often escalate to committing more serious crimes in the future."
So far, three men have been arrested this month alone in St. Tammany Parish, for the same crime.