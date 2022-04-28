St. Tammany Parish police arrest 3rd man this month over 'public pleasure'

For the third time this month the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's office has arrested a man for committing sexual acts in a parking lot.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Once again the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office have arrested a man over public masturbation.

Thursday, an officer patrolling the area was flagged down by an individual, who had witnessed a man pleasuring himself in a nearby parking lot.

The officer found 42-year-old Travis Manint inside a store picking up an order, where they confronted him.

Manint confessed to police and was taken into custody.

He's being charged with one count of obscenity, which is a felony.

Sheriff Randy Smith said, "individuals who commit these crimes often escalate to committing more serious crimes in the future."