St. Tammany postpones Household Hazardous Waste Day until Spring 2023

The waste collection day was scheduled for this Saturday.
Credit: WWLTV

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The typical house has a variety of household chemicals that can be hazardous to the environment if they are not disposed of properly.

That is why St. Tammany Parish started Hazardous Waste Collection Day which was scheduled for this Saturday, but now the expected weather is forcing the parish to postpone.

“Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day has been postponed until Spring 2023, due to forecasted inclement weather Saturday morning,” Parish officials said in a statement. “We encourage all citizens to monitor Keep St. Tammany Beautiful’s website for updates on the Spring 2023 event. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to having a great event in the spring.”

