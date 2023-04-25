St. Tammany Sheriffs investigating ATV crash in Slidell that killed 14-year-old

Neither girl riding in the ATV was wearing a helmet. Both were ejected from the ATV as a result of the crash.

SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal ATV crash that took the life of a 14-year-old girl on Tuesday night, according to a press release.

The press release said that at around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, two 14-year-old girls were riding an ATV on Lefleur Drive when they crashed into a tree.

The girls were transported to separate hospitals. One of them succumbed to her injuries.

“This is any parent’s worst nightmare. Whenever a child is involved in a tragic accident, it really hits home and affects everyone involved,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of both girls.”