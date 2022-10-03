St. Tammany Sheriffs look for man who went missing in Lacombe

Christopher "Turk" Batiste was last seen on October 1.

LACOMBE, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who went missing in Lacombe on Saturday, according to an STPSO Facebook post.

Christopher "Turk" Batiste, who was described by STPSO as a 59-year-old black male with mental health issues, was last seen on October 1 at 2 a.m. when a family member dropped off him at the house of another family member in the 27000 block of Barringer Road in Lacombe.

The family member could not find Batiste at the residence when they woke up the following morning. Before he was dropped off, Batiste had mentioned that he wanted to catch a bus.

STPSO said that it is believed he was seen at a local bus terminal in Slidell at 9 a.m. the morning of October 1, but they do not believe he boarded a bus at that time.

STPSO described Batiste as 6'3" and 250 pounds, wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and black pants.