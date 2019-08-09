NEW ORLEANS — Several people were injured at Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest Saturday night when a possible fight or false reports of gunshots sent the crowd running.

According to our partners at The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate, large parts of the estimated 15,000 person crowd took off running, destroying a medical tent, concession stands and sections of fencing.

According to the report, some of the people who sought cover in concession stands stole from registers tip jars and even worker's personal property while they were there.

At the same time, the performances continued.

Meek Mill, Travis Scott and Lil Wayne all took the stage last night.

This is the first Lil WeezyAna Fest held at the grounds behind the UNO Lakefront Arena. The last four years were held at Champions Square.

For more on the festival, visit the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate's website.