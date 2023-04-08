State Farm full coverage customers may be more impacted by rate hikes

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon says the 17.3% rate hike by State Farm for auto insurance, will mostly just hit drivers who buy full coverage, with collision and comprehensive.



Forty percent of the drivers in Louisiana who drive with just the minimum limits, those folks will not feel much of this rate increase, because they only buy liability,” said Donelon.



He says this new hike is due to rising repair costs, but the exorbitant rates in Louisiana is a decades old problem due to lawsuits, and failure of the legislature to pass tort reform.



“We have always had the highest claims to litigation ratio in America, and that is absolutely the reason we have the most expensive auto insurance rates in America.”



Thanks also part of the reason homeowners insurance is so high.



“A plethora of penalties, and attorneys fees added on, that are more generous than the rest of America,” he explained.



But it's also because Louisiana is four times more likely to be hit by hurricanes per capita, more than Florida and Texas.



People are hurting in the state. There are people who can not afford their house note anymore. When asked what is it going to take for our politicians to really buckle down so people don't lose their homes, Donelon replied, “There's no way to artificially or politically suppress rates. If we passed a bill tomorrow, to say rates can’t go up but five percent per year, the doors would be slamming on the offices of the companies pulling out of Louisiana because they’d be losing money.”



That's because the building costs to replace homes has skyrocketed. Already two-thirds of U.S. homes are underinsured. Donelon says the incentive program to lure regional insurance companies, kept rates flat for years after Hurricane Katrina. And the new one is working now.