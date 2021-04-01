Missing: 11-year-old Louisiana girl; police asking for your help

Emma has brown-blondish hair and blue eyes. She is 5' 6" and weighs about 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a Carhartt pullover, grey or black leggings.

NEW ORLEANS — Police are asking the public for help finding an 11-year-old girl from Tallula, La., near the state's northeast border with Mississippi and Arkansas.

Emma Carter Ezell went missing from her home, and police are asking the public for help finding her, a release from local authorities said Monday morning.

Emma has brown-blondish hair and blue eyes. She is 5' 6" and weighs about 130 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing a Carhartt pullover, grey or black leggings, possibly a “hoodie” style sweatshirt with white FILA brand tennis shoes.

The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office, a release from the LSP said.

Anyone having any information as to the whereabouts of Emma C. Ezell should immediately contact the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-574-1831.

