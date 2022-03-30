Some state offices closing early in anticipation of severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has announced closures of state offices around the state due to the anticipated severe weather event on Wednesday.
Some offices will be closed all day, while some will close at noon.
Closed all day
Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Calcasieu, Caldwell, Cameron, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, DeSoto, East Carroll, Evangeline, Franklin, Grant, Iberia, Jackson, Jeff Davis, LaSalle, Lafayette, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Red River, Richland, Sabine, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Tensas, Union, Vermilion, Vernon, Webster, West Carroll and Winn.
Closing at noon
Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.
To those who work at state offices, the closures apply to the parish where they work, not the parish they live in.
