x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

State offices to close in parishes expected to be impacted by approaching storm

Sixteen southwest Louisiana parishes will be closed all day, while 18 additional parishes will close at noon.
Credit: spiritofamerica - stock.adobe.co
OCTOBER 14, 2018, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA - Louisiana State Capitol, Baton Rouge, Louisiana at dusk

BATON ROUGE, La. — A number of state offices will be closed ahead of Tuesday's expected severe weather.  Sixteen southwest Louisiana parishes will be closed all day, while 18 additional parishes will close at noon.

 CLOSING ALL DAY: Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Iberville, Jeff Davis, Lafayette, Pointe Coupee, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Vermilion and West Baton Rouge.

CLOSING AT NOON: Ascension, Assumption, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, LaSalle, Livingston, Madison, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Tensas, Washington and West Feliciana.

This office closure applies to all nonessential employees, including those authorized to work from home due to COVID-19.

RELATED: List: School closures, changes due to severe weather on Tuesday

RELATED: Parish-by-Parish: Severe weather impacts in your parish

In Other News

Residents escape house fire in Houma