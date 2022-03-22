State offices to close in parishes expected to be impacted by approaching storm

Sixteen southwest Louisiana parishes will be closed all day, while 18 additional parishes will close at noon.

BATON ROUGE, La. — A number of state offices will be closed ahead of Tuesday's expected severe weather. Sixteen southwest Louisiana parishes will be closed all day, while 18 additional parishes will close at noon.

CLOSING ALL DAY : Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Iberville, Jeff Davis, Lafayette, Pointe Coupee, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Vermilion and West Baton Rouge.



CLOSING AT NOON : Ascension, Assumption, Avoyelles , Catahoula , Concordia , East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, LaSalle , Livingston, Madison , St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Tensas , Washington and West Feliciana.