State Police looking for missing Washington Parish man

If you have seen 62-year-old Robert Lewis Bersch recently, you are advised to contact the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — According to a press release issued Saturday night, Louisiana State Police are trying to locate a man who went missing in Washington Parish Saturday morning.

62-year-old Robert Lewis Bersch was last seen at approximately 11:00 a.m. near Washington street in Franklinton. His car, a green 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe with the license plate 855 FNF, was last seen in the area of Old Columbia Road in Franklinton.

Bersch is a white man with gray hair and hazel eyes, according to the press release.

Bersch is approximately 6'2" tall and 275 lbs, according to the press release. The release also said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

"Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Mr. Bersch is asked to immediately contact the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-839-3434 or dial 911. Questions should be directed to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office," the release said.