State Police are investigating a crash in Amite that took the life of one man Saturday afternoon.

Troopers said 57-year-old Earl Jones Jr., of Slidell, died in the wreck that happened just before 2:30 p.m. at Interstate 55 south of LA 16.

State Police said Jones and 60-year-old Ronald Cagler were riding their respective bikes together northbound on I-55. Just ahead of the bikes, 43-year-old amber Davis was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu. The bikes attempted to pass the Malibu, but troopers said both bikes ended up crashing into the back of the car.

Jones' bike travelled off the left side of the highway and he was thrown for the bike, police said. Cagler's bike also ran off the roadway to the left and went into the grass, before eventually flipping. Troopers said Cagler was also thrown from his bike onto the highway.

Police said the Malibu crashed into a 2008 Toyota Tacoma, causing both vehicles to go onto the right side of the highway.

Jones died at the scene of the wreck, officials said. They added he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Cagler was taken to an area hospital, and officials said he was also wearing a helmet.

Davis and her 13-year-old passenger were taken to an area hospital for injuries. State Police said neither of them had a seat belt on at the time of the crash.

State Police said everyone involved in the crash was tested for impairment.

