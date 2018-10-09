HAMMOND -- Nails on I-12 caused multiple flat tires this morning.

According to Senior Trooper Bryan Lee, Troopers from troops A and L responded to multiple calls from mortorists on I-12 with flat tires. The incident seems to be contained to the area between Hammond and Walker.

The DOTD responded as well, doing multiple sweeps over the road with magnets to remove all nails. I-12 is now open in that area.

Police did not have a number of vehicles affected or know where the nails came from. The situation is currently under investigation.

