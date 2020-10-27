State Police Superintendent Kevin Reeves to retire

Kevin Reeves assumed leadership three years ago and will retire effective Oct. 1, Governor John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday.

BATON ROUGE, La. — State Police Superintendent Colonel Kevin Reeves will retire from his post effective October 31, Governor John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday.

Reeves has worked for more than 30 years with the State Police. A replacement is expected to be named in the coming days, according to Edwards.

“I am deeply grateful to Col. Reeves for his decades of dedicated service as the consummate law enforcement professional committed to serving and protecting the people of Louisiana. Public safety has always been his highest priority,” Gov. Edwards said.

Reeves began his career with the State Police in 1990 as a trooper on motorcycle patrol for Troop A in Baton Rouge.

His career in the State Police brought him to Troop F in Monroe in 1993, where he served as a squad leader for the mobile field force and as a case agent and undercover agent on many narcotics investigations and operations for the Bureau of Investigations. In 2008, he was promoted to Troop Commander of Troop F before assuming the role of Command Inspector of Patrol Operations and Commander of Statewide Mobile Field Force Team in 2013.