Louisiana State Treasurer's Office to send $4.8 million in unclaimed property checks to Louisianans

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder announced that 27,125 Unclaimed Property checks totaling $4.8 million are being mailed out today following a data match to update addresses.

Checks will be mailed to every parish in the state.

"If you get a check in your mailbox from the Louisiana Department of Treasury within the next week, it is real money you can cash it right away," said State Treasurer John Schroder.

"And, if you don't receive a check, you may still be owed unclaimed money," he added. "We can't return all money this way, but we can at least give back $4.8 million. Please go to LaCashClaim.org to check your name and file a claim."

Since 2018, the Louisiana Department of Treasury and Louisiana Department of Revenue have conducted an annual data share to search for updated addresses of Louisiana citizens to return their Unclaimed Property checks directly without them even needing to file a claim.

According to the Treasurer's Office, businesses turn over millions of dollars in unclaimed cash, stocks, bonds, securities, and insurance proceeds to the State Treasurer's Office each year. Known as "Unclaimed Property," these funds include payroll checks, old bank accounts, royalties, utility deposits, interest payments, stock certificates, and life insurance proceeds.

Sometimes, the address the company has on record is no longer correct. One of the main reasons an item becomes unclaimed property is an incorrect or old address.

Below is a list of area parishes, their returns, and a total number of checks given: