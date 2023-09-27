Statewide burn ban will be lifted for some parishes

Officials said starting on Friday, Sept. 29 some parishes will have an option to opt out of the ban

LOUISIANA, USA — The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is planning to soften the statewide burn ban restrictions for some parishes.

Starting on Friday, Sept. 29, individual parishes will have the option to opt out of the ban under new rules by the state. The ban has been in effect since Aug.14, due to the extreme drought conditions and wildfires.

Officials say permission is needed to resume live-fire training from the State Fire Marshal’s Office, according to our partners at WBRZ.

The department also canceled the ban on agricultural burning for farmers on Wednesday, with the exception of sugar cane.

Officials say they will re-evaluate the burn ban on a weekly basis.