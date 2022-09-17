Steve Gleason admitted to the hospital

Gleason said his doctors recommended he go to the hospital after his sodium levels were critically low.

NEW ORLEANS — Former Saints safety was admitted to the hospital early Saturday afternoon after his personal team of doctors found his sodium levels to be "critically low." Low sodium levels can cause brain swelling and an increased chance of a seizure occurring.

Last night, Gleason was admitted to the emergency room after he was dealing with what he called "relentless hiccups," which can be an early symptom of pneumonia. By his own account, Gleason had been dealing with the hiccups for 5 to 6 days prior.

My personal team of docs agreed I needed to be officially admitted b/c my sodium levels were critically low. Seizure & brain swelling risk! Maybe pneumonia, but they don't know.

No sleep last night!

Speaking of records. I haven't been fully reclined in 9 yrs! I'm Happy happy

According to Gleason, this is the first time in five years that he's been admitted to the emergency room.

I'm headed to the ER for the first time in 3-4 years. I haven't been in the hospital for more than a few hours in 5 years.

I've had relentless hiccups for 5-6 days, and they think it may be developing early signs of pneumonia.

We shall see! So much Gratitude for my team.

Gleason played with the Saints from 2000 until 2006. He is most known for his blocked punt against the Atlanta Falcons in 2006, the game being significant as it was the team's first game back in the Superdome post-Hurricane Katrina.