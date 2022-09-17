Steve Gleason admitted to the hospital

NEW ORLEANS — Former Saints safety was admitted to the hospital early Saturday afternoon after his personal team of doctors found his sodium levels to be "critically low." Low sodium levels can cause brain swelling and an increased chance of a seizure occurring.
Last night, Gleason was admitted to the emergency room after he was dealing with what he called "relentless hiccups," which can be an early symptom of pneumonia. By his own account, Gleason had been dealing with the hiccups for 5 to 6 days prior.
According to Gleason, this is the first time in five years that he's been admitted to the emergency room.
Gleason played with the Saints from 2000 until 2006. He is most known for his blocked punt against the Atlanta Falcons in 2006, the game being significant as it was the team's first game back in the Superdome post-Hurricane Katrina.
Gleason was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in 2011 and has ben an advocate for ALS awareness ever since. He was awarded a Congressional Gold Medal in 2019 for his efforts in ALS awareness.