Steve Gleason and his wife Michel welcomed their baby girl into the world Tuesday afternoon, according to The New Orleans Advocate.

According to a spokesperson for the Team Gleason Foundation, Michel gave birth her daughter around 4 p.m.

The spokesperson said Michel and the baby are both healthy.

The Gleasons first announced in July they would be expecting a baby girl.

Steve and Michel also have a son, Rivers, who is six years old.

© 2018 WWL