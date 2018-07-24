BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise said his recovery from being shot last year has been miraculous, aided by prayers from home and abroad.

Scalise, R-Jefferson, qualified for re-election here Friday and was walking with the aid of only one crutch, which is LSU purple and gold.

"I'm doing really well," said Scalise, Louisiana's most powerful member of Congress as the Majority Whip. "I'm focused on rebuilding the strength in my left leg and being able to walk without crutches soon. I've worked my way down to one crutch."

Scalise was near death following the shooting while he was practicing for the Congressional baseball game.

"A lot of miracles have been performed to allow me to be here and a lot of prayers have been said by people (here) and around the country.

"That really did give me a lot of strength through some difficult times."

Scalise said he is growing stronger physically each day.

"I've had a long road to recovery the last year — literally the last year and one month — and I want to thank all of the people who prayed for me."

Scalise was also asked again whether or not he planned to run for governor next year against Democrat John Bel Edwards.

He laughed, saying, "No, I'm running for re-election."

But he won't win re-election without opposition.

His competition includes: Jim Francis, D-Covington; Howard Kearney, Libertarian-Mandeville; Tammy Savoie, D-New Orleans; Lee Ann Dugas, D-Kenner; and Frederick "Ferd" Jones, Independent-Hammond.

