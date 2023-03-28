Stevie Nicks reschedules New Orleans show due to Covid illness within the band

The new New Orleans date is set for Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Smoothie King Center.

NEW ORLEANS — Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks will not be performing at the Smoothie King Center for her scheduled show in New Orleans.

She was set to perform in the Smoothie King Center on April 2.

The Smoothie King Center announced in a tweet that Stevie Nicks will reschedule her New Orleans show due to a COVID illness within the band.

Following the success of her 2022 shows, Nicks extended her tour for this year with fourteen U.S. performances.

Stevie Nicks is re-scheduling this Thursday’s show in Oklahoma City and Sunday (April 2) in New Orleans due to continued Covid illness within the band.



The New Orleans date will take place on Saturday April 15, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. pic.twitter.com/CAGEAHs9wF — Smoothie King Center (@SmoothieKingCtr) March 28, 2023