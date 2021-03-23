Stimulus #3: March 24 is payday! If it's not in your bank account look in the mail

Why are you getting a debit card or check when you got direct deposit last time?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's happening, the second wave of stimulus #3 payments is about to hit. Again, the majority will be by direct deposit. The IRS confirms the in-your-account date is Wednesday, March 24.



But that's not all the payments being made. If you don't get a direct deposit, look in the mail over the next week for a check or debit card.



The debit card comes in a white envelope and is pretty non-descript. The first time the IRS sent the debit cards people thought they were an ad for a card they didn't ask for or want, so they threw them out.



WHAT THE STIMULUS DEBIT CARD LOOKS LIKE

Check out the front and back of the debit card and the envelope. In the upper left corner of the envelope, it says Economic Impact Payment Card and it clearly says THIS ISN’T A BILL OR AN AD.

When you open it up, you'll see a red, white, and blue visa debit card.

Don't expect to see IRS, EIP, or Stimulus on the card. It's not there.

WILL YOU GET DIRECT DEPOSIT, A CHECK, OR A DEBIT CARD?

The IRS says the vast majority of people will get direct deposit, but…

“The Treasury hasn't put out a lot of information about that. Of course, direct deposit is the fastest and easiest way for the treasury to deploy payments,” said Mark Hensley of AARP NC, Triad Region.

This is straight from the IRS:

Taxpayers should note the form of payment for the third EIP may be different than earlier stimulus payments. More people are receiving direct deposits while those receiving them in the mail may get either a paper check or an EIP card-- which may be different than how they received their previous stimulus payments.

WHERE IS MY PAYMENT?