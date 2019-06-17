NEW ORLEANS — Adult film star Stormy Daniels was in the Big Easy Sunday evening to raise money for the New Orleans Abortion Fund.

The Baton Rouge native hosted a block party in the Marigny, which she called “The Swamp Trash Block Party.” The event was at the intersection of Royal Street and Franklin Street, between Big Daddy’s bar and the Lost Love Lounge Sunday afternoon into the night.

Daniels, born Stephanie Clifford, accepted donations for the New Orleans Abortion Fund by charging for photos and autographs.

RELATED: Stormy Daniels joins Baton Rouge protest against LA law raising age for exotic dancers

“Make sure women have access to safe abortions and sexual healthcare. I'm from Louisiana, so what better place to come back and start some trouble,” Daniels said.

A longtime adult actress, director and producer, Daniels gained national fame for her publicized legal battles with President Donald Trump.

Daniels performed at two local strip shows last year to protest a law that was upheld on appeal that raises the age for Louisiana strippers from 18 to 21.

RELATED: Michael Avenatti charged with defrauding Stormy Daniels