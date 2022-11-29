Driver shot dead, passenger wounded in Slidell, STPSO investigates

According to an STPSO report, it all happened Monday night in the 100 block of Northwood Drive in Slidell.

SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after a driver was found shot to death inside a vehicle after it crashed into a parked pickup truck.

“At approximately midnight Monday night, STPSO deputies responded to the 100 block of Northwood Drive in response to reports of gunshots being heard,” the report says.

As deputies responded to the call, they found a car that had crashed into a parked pickup truck. They say the driver of the car had sustained what appeared to be gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

There was also a passenger in the car who was transported to the hospital where he was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg and was released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling (985) 898-2338.